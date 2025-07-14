EMBER Matanzas advances toward full autonomy.

This new chapter will allow for more agile decision-making, strengthen its presence in Matanzas, the country, and even abroad, and offer products with its own unique seal.



The Beverage and Refreshment Company EMBER Matanzas is about to take a major step: it will cease to be a subsidiary of EMBER Mayabeque and become a completely independent entity. This change reflects its growth, commitment to innovation, and the ability to serve with greater autonomy.

What does it mean to be a subsidiary? A subsidiary is a company controlled by another company (the parent company) but with its own legal personality. Although it operates under the parent company’s strategy, it has its own structure, management team, and independent legal and tax responsibilities.



A key characteristic is legal independence. EMBER Matanzas has managed its operations with its own identity, albeit aligned with EMBER Mayabeque. Until now, they followed the parent company’s guidelines, but with flexibility to adapt to local needs.

Expansion and risk reduction will allow subsidiaries and parent companies to grow into new markets while protecting their core operations.

This new approach will allow for more agile decision-making, strengthen its presence in Matanzas, the country, and even abroad, and offer products with its own unique brand.

Written by Enrique Tirse.