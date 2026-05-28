Rain Certifies the Capital’s Victory

The Industriales Lions defeated the Matanzas Crocodiles 6 runs to 2 in a game marked by rain and an early offensive dominance by the capital’s team at the Victoria de Girón stadium.

The blue offense took the lead in the second inning thanks to a home run by Carlos Nieto with two runners on base. In that same inning, Matanzas starting pitcher Sahiel Cruz was ejected after an exchange with fans in the stands.

Relieve Jennier Álvarez came in to replace Cruz, but Industriales immediately extended the lead with a hit by Jhonatan Brindon to center field that drove in another run, making the score 4-0.

The visitors scored two more runs in the third inning after consecutive hits by Félix Rodríguez and Roberto Álvarez, as well as a connection by Daniel Fernández that complicated center fielder Hanyelo Videt and allowed both runners to score.

Matanzas reacted in the bottom of the fourth inning with a home run by Andrys Pérez, who found a teammate on base to cut the lead. However, Industriales relievers controlled the rest of the game and preserved the advantage until the end.

Veteran Alain Sánchez earned the victory after pitching five innings with only two runs allowed and five hits. The loss went to Sahiel Cruz, punished with four earned runs in one and two-thirds innings. The Crocodiles have now lost three consecutive games and remain in last place in the standings with a record of seven wins and thirteen losses.