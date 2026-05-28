28 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Material Support Delivered in Aguilar

28 de mayo de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz
The experience in Aguilar confirms that neighborhood transformation requires investment, popular participation, and coordination between agencies and local authorities.

Jovellanos – In this municipality, the neighborhood transformation program in Aguilar is advancing, as part of the project that promotes improvements in communities. The initiative focuses on addressing the most urgent needs of residents and strengthening social justice in the territory.

In this stage, a study was conducted of the most vulnerable family nuclei, with the purpose of identifying their shortcomings and designing specific actions to improve their quality of life. The diagnosis made it possible to set priorities and ensure that resources reached those who need them most.

As a result, various material resources were delivered, aimed at improving the living conditions of these families. This action constitutes concrete support for the social project and demonstrates the commitment of institutions to equity and solidarity.

The experience in Aguilar confirms that neighborhood transformation requires investment, popular participation, and coordination between agencies and local authorities, consolidating a path toward more dignified and cohesive communities.

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