Circular Economy in Matanzas: New Economic and Local Development Opportunities .

The circular economy in Matanzas is gaining traction as an innovative solution to address the province’s economic and environmental challenges. This model seeks to reduce waste and maximize resource use through reuse, recycling, and regeneration, which not only benefits the environment but also opens up new economic and local development opportunities.

Concrete projects already exist in Matanzas, such as Cinco Palmas, which focuses on sustainable agriculture and crop rotation, and the Atres cooperative, which recycles marine plastics to manufacture eco-wood, thus contributing to the circular economy and preventing deforestation.

Furthermore, initiatives such as the international Ecovalor project are working on ecosystem restoration and the responsible use of natural resources. Oscar Luis García, director of the CITMA territorial delegation in Matanzas, gives us details about the progress of the circular economy in Matanzas:

The above plan makes Matanzas an example of how the circular economy can be key to more sustainable development.