Despite all the inconveniences and the real impact of the United States blockade on Cuba, the clinic has never stopped operating, highlighted Jorge Pedro Rodríguez Fernández, director of the prestigious Rosa Luxemburgo Neurodevelopmental Rehabilitation Center.

«A significant percentage of the children we treat here have central nervous system injuries, and more than 30 percent of these children have epileptic foci. It is no secret that antiepileptic drugs are in short supply; that is a major blow the blockade deals us,» he argued.

Rodríguez Fernández also commented that the clinic is not immune to the energy blockade the Island suffers, and services such as electrotherapy, magnetotherapy, and ozone therapy were affected for many months as a result of the lack of generation capacity of the national electroenergetic system.

«We try to mitigate this situation, for example, by performing magnetoencephalograms using ecoflow portable power stations until, thanks to the collaboration of the German Communist Party, to which we presented a project, we managed to install 16 solar panels,» he highlighted.

With the use of the panels, we have gradually resumed affected services, and we aspire to full coverage in a second stage, commented the founding professor of the Center, which is distinguished by early treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders.

At the institution, we offer evaluation and diagnostic services, physical motor rehabilitation in the gym where more than 100 children are treated daily, including hydrotherapy, hydromassage; cognitive rehabilitation, speech therapy, language therapy, and phoniatry; psychological therapy; and electrotherapy with electroencephalograms, magnetotherapy, and ozone therapy, explained the doctor.

The center contributes to the health of children with neurodevelopmental conditions. By being able to detect them before the fourth month of life, based on the principles of neuroplasticity of an immature brain, we have the possibility to develop the potential of these children and include them in academic life in the best possible conditions, and we have achieved that,» argued the esteemed Dr. Jorge with deep conviction, an example of facing hopelessness.

ACN