International Visitor Arrivals to Cuba Decrease

The contraction of international tourism in Cuba reached 55.8 percent during the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the most recent study by the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI).

The report, corresponding to the month of April, reveals that between January and April 2026, 328,608 international visitors arrived on the Island, compared to those recorded in 2025, representing an absolute decrease of 414,382 travelers.

Canada remains the main source market, although with a sharp drop: it went from 346,109 visitors in 2025 to 125,444 in 2026.

The Cuban Community Abroad ranks second, with a number of travelers far below the 78,478 from the previous year. The United States positions itself as the third market, with 21,066 visitors, less than half of those recorded in the same period of 2025.

The collapse is widespread among traditionally source countries. Russia, Mexico, France, Spain, Italy, and the group of «other» countries have also contracted drastically, with figures far below the usual ones.

None of the referenced markets managed to surpass those of the previous year. The largest reductions in absolute terms are led by Canada, with 220,665 fewer visitors, followed by the Cuban Community Abroad, with a decrease of 32,305 travelers.