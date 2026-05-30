Education Flourishes in Jovellanos

Education flourishes when the family, guardians, and educational institution unite in a common purpose: to train professionals committed to the future.

That ideal became palpable at the René Fraga Moreno Pedagogical School, where students achieved the categories of «Excellent» and «Very Good» in their end-of-studies exercise.

The classroom became a stage for shared emotions, fulfilled dreams, and renewed hopes. Each graduate is a symbol of perseverance and dedication, the fruit of years of effort accompanied by teachers and family members who never stopped encouraging them.

Among the protagonists of this day, Osaris Guerra Hernández confessed feeling «overflowing with happiness and proud of overcoming every goal,» while Daylin Miranda expressed that «this triumph is a source of pride and an impulse to face the new challenges that the classroom holds for us.»

Their words summarize the spirit of a generation that does not stop, that advances with the certainty that the future belongs to them.

The René Fraga Moreno Pedagogical School bids farewell to its graduates with the confidence that they will be pillars in the formation of new generations, carrying with them the mark of learning that flourished thanks to the union of all.