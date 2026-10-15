Commemorative Exhibition for Founding Anniversary Presented in Matanzas

The commemorative exhibition «La Atenas de Cuba, 333 aniversario» (The Athens of Cuba, 333rd Anniversary), held at the former mansion of the Count of Diana, took place due to the heritage importance of the display on the occasion of the 51st Matanzas Culture Week.

It constitutes a journey through our roots and foundational history, passing through the paintings of the city’s patron saint, San Carlos de Borromeo, and the work of Bishop Diego Evelino de Compostela in the founding of Matanzas.

Furthermore, the combination of each of these pieces makes possible a tour of significant events such as the arrival of photography to the territory, the discovery of the Bellamar Caves, and even the presentation of medals, documents, and objects from the wars of independence.

Milvia Rivero Leicea, director of the Ermita de Montserrat of Matanzas, took part in the preparations for the gathering as one of the main persons in charge of the exhibition, in which the historical events of that cultural house were also shared.

Also attending the gathering with the highest representatives of culture in the city was Doctor Leonel Pérez Orozco, who brought us closer to the central pieces, with the «Foundational Cup» of the French Apothecary of Ernesto Triolet and the sculpture of the «Greek Goddess Athena» standing out — the only sculpted representation of the city.

The Curator of the City of Matanzas also added that these foundational relics, seen from different display cases, constitute a chronological sequence of all the events that have marked the municipality.

This display, sponsored by the San Jorge Restoration Group and the Casas de Referencia de Matanzas Sociocultural Project, also had the support of local institutions such as the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, the Provincial Directorate of Culture, and the Gener y del Monte Library.

Following the unveiling, the transfer and exhibition of the capitular acts took place from the Historical Archive to the Sauto Theater, a National Monument.