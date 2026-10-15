Endrick Leads Real Madrid’s Comeback Against Roma

Real Madrid achieved an important away victory by coming from behind to beat Roma 4-3 at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Merengue side produced a match full of goals and emotions in which it had to react to difficulties before ultimately taking the win.

Endrick became the great protagonist of the match after coming on from the bench. The young Brazilian took advantage of his opportunity and proved decisive in Madrid’s comeback with a performance that strengthens his candidacy for a place in the starting eleven in upcoming fixtures.

Despite the victory, Real Madrid’s approach continues to show problems in controlling matches. The team cannot maintain sustained superiority over its rivals and at times depends on individual actions to resolve complicated games.

Against Roma, that lack of control was once again evident despite the Whites’ ability to react.

The win allows Madrid to emerge stronger in the standings, but it does not eliminate the questions about their play.

The coaching staff must find formulas to improve the balance between attack and defense, as well as to get the team to impose its rhythm for more minutes.