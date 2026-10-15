Matanzas Shows a Trend of Increasing Febrile Cases Due to Arbovirosis

The province of Matanzas is experiencing a trend of sustained increase in febrile cases this October, a situation typical of this stage of the year.

The most affected municipalities are Cárdenas, Pedro Betancourt, Los Arabos, Ciénaga de Zapata, and the capital city, although patients affected by arbovirosis are also reported from the other territories.

Health authorities insist on the need to continue working on the screenings led by primary health care professionals.

Likewise, they explain that attention must be directed above all to the most vulnerable people, as they are the ones who could complicate due to their respective comorbidities, advanced ages, or gestational period.

Sanitation also continues in workplaces, where managers and workers must ensure the destruction of possible breeding sites of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

Actions that the family must also take into account in Matanzas homes, carrying out the self-focus inspection in addition to keeping the surroundings of the houses clean.