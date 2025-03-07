Cultural gala dedicated to March 8th in Matanzas (+photos and video).

The province of Matanzas deserved the condition of Vanguardia in the emulation for the ephemeris with results in the measurable indicators of the organization and celebrated the national act with a day of work in food production in the organoponic La Dignidad, in the capital city.

The José White Concert Hall, in Matanzas, hosted this Thursday the cultural gala Women in Revolution for March 8th, presided over by the member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party and secretary general of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) in the country, Teresa Amarelle Boué.

For the enjoyment of the matanceras, the concert pianist Hilda Elvira Santiago, the Failde Orchestra and students of the dance specialty of the Alfonso Pérez Isaac Vocational School of Arts performed during the evening.

During the celebration of the FMC’s birthday, the municipality of Cárdenas was recognized as Vanguard and Pedro Betancourt, Jovellanos, Colón and Jagüey Grande as Outstanding.

The celebration of the International Women’s Day was attended by the governor of the territory, Marietta Poey Zamora and Ramón Gómez Medina, political-ideological member of the provincial bureau of the Party, along with women’s leaders, mass organizations and guests.

The women from Matanzas honor the legacy of the heroines of the Revolution, Vilma Espín Guillois on the 95th anniversary of her birth, the six and a half decades of the founding of the FMC and the 117th anniversary of the day dedicated to the women of the world.

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda Suárez.