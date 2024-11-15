Four years betting on science and innovation (+audio)

On November 19th, the Matanzas Science Park will celebrate its fourth anniversary.

On November 19th, the Matanzas Science Park will celebrate its fourth anniversary. Considered a support infrastructure, located at the University of Matanzas, it offers services for the management, establishment and development of companies related to management and technology.

The main objective of this institution is to deploy in the territory of Matanzas integral solutions to improve the quality of life of the population, the management and production of services.

The Scientific and Technological Park was present at the recent Havana International Fair. Yudith León Vázquez, business director of the Park tells about her experience at this event.

During these four years the Scientific and Technological Park has been a bridge between research and the market, promoting the development and commercialization of technology with projects such as Varadero Digital City, which seeks, through integral technological solutions, to fulfill the strategic projection of territorial informatization.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.