Hanyelo Videt: More Than a Promise, a Present

In his second National Baseball Series with the Matanzas Crocodiles, outfielder Hanyelo Videt, a native of the Jagüey Grande municipality, continues to demonstrate his talent with the western squad.

In the first sub-series of the 65th edition of the domestic bat-and-ball league against Cienfuegos, the Jagüey Grande player stood out with the bat as the second hitter and also in right field defense for the reigning champions of Cuban baseball.

Videt compiled a .438 offensive average, the result of seven hits in 16 at-bats, including three extra-base hits — among them a home run and two doubles; additionally, he drove in four runs.

«I don’t go out onto the field pressured; I go out rather to have fun and do what I always do, which is to try to give the best of myself for the team and to try to make the fans who come to see us feel satisfied with my work,» he stated.

Regarding the preparation prior to the tournament, the player commented that this year he was more focused on working on weights to gain strength and on hitting to achieve more extra-base hits that help put the ball in play and generate plays.

Hanyelo Videt’s performance last year made him one of the reference names in our national pastime. Unjustly, «the cyclone,» as the explosive player is nicknamed, was excluded from the senior national team that participated in the Central American Games.

The young man, who currently is part of the national preselection for under-23 players that will participate in the category’s World Championship at the end of this month, more than amply demonstrates that he is more than a promise for the future — he is a player of the present in Cuban baseball.