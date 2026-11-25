The Ministry of Labor and Social Security offers a wide range of job opportunities in Matanzas that correspond to the economic characteristics of the territory, according to Lázaro González Valera, provincial director of the entity.

According to González Valera, the eminently agricultural province has offers in that activity in all municipalities, as well as positions for teachers, water resource collectors, Electric Company workers, vector control workers, and economic custodians, among others.

These offers are adjusted to the labor competencies of the applicants and to the particularities of each locality.

Regarding young graduates of technical-professional and university education, the official explained that the job placement process is guaranteed based on the prior demand of the entities, planned from the eleventh grade.

In this way, all graduates in the province are guaranteed a job placement, whether in the state or non-state sector.

For people who are not currently employed and are seeking formal employment, the available channels are the municipal directorates of Labor and Social Security, or they may go directly to the hiring entities.