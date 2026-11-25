Carlos Yoan Meléndez is the absolute champion of the Matanzas Provincial Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship in the Men’s Physique category and also the overall title. The crown came after a wait; last year he finished second in the absolute, behind Eliades Reynaldo Mesa. This time he settled the debt.

«I still don’t believe it,» he confesses.

His rise was swift; he debuted as a beginner and won, that same year he moved up to the provincial level and won in his category. Today, in his second year of competition, he consolidates himself as champion.

Behind the title there is a demanding schedule. Meléndez works at night, spends many hours on his feet, and stays up late. He has only one or two hours left to train.

The table also sets limits. Putting together an orderly diet in Cuba requires ingenuity and patience; he admits that nutrition is «extremely difficult.» His recipe is simple: interest and heart. With that mix he balanced time, work, and very strict training.

Another challenge lives outside the gym. Many people believe that the Men’s Physique athlete only works the upper body. Meléndez disagrees. He trains legs the same. He sees the category as a first step. In a couple of years he could compete in bodybuilding.

His mirror has a name of its own: Eliades Enrique Reynaldo Mesa. Eliades was provincial and absolute champion last year. He also won the national title. Both measure and compare themselves all the time. Today they are the references of the modality in the province. They will meet again at the Challenger of Champions in Havana.

«It is a mirror that I see and that motivates me,» he affirms. On stage, rivalry rules. Below, the treatment changes. «We are human beings, we are family,» he assures. That union marks the atmosphere of the championship. The athletes greet each other, encourage each other, and applaud each other. The category grows. Last year two competitors went up. This time quite a few more went up. Meléndez celebrates the change and wishes for more momentum for Matanzas bodybuilding.

At home he found the best support. His family supports him in everything. They did so from the first day. They do so before every new craziness, always within what is good. The public expected a lot from him. Meléndez did not feel that burden. He only felt his own pressure.

«My rival was myself,» he summarizes.

Now he looks toward the national championship. Three days remain. He will go to represent the province. He fights without fear. To young people he leaves a clear message. They should not be afraid. They should prepare well and train with discipline.

«We are waiting for you here,» he invites. For him, this movement is «very beautiful.»