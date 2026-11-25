Jagüey Grande.— The Victoria de Girón Agroindustrial Company is betting on the recovery of the agricultural sector through monitoring productive yields, cost control, and the search for greater profitability in each crop, reported Jorge Yunior Pedré, agricultural-livestock director of the entity.

According to what was published by Hanny Martínez, first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Party, this projection is part of the implementation of the 176 Economic and Social Transformations promoted by the Cuban State, including actions aimed at incentivizing agricultural recovery, improving land management and use, facilitating commercialization, as well as access to inputs and financing.

The official noted that the priorities for this month are concentrated on boosting harvests, increasing contributions to the company, and taking advantage of commercialization opportunities to close the period with favorable balances.

It is, he explained, a gradual process that will advance as the necessary conditions are created in the different productive areas.

He also highlighted the importance of accompanying farmers and monitoring their productions, so that the performance of those who work the land translates into better results.

But beyond plans, projections, and announcements, what the population really expects are concrete results.

May this bet on agricultural recovery translate into more production, more food for the people, and greater offers in the markets.

Matanzas has important agricultural potentialities and, nevertheless, is far from producing everything it could. And the problem does not end with how much is harvested: it is also in how it is commercialized and at what prices these products reach the population.

In the midst of a reality marked by the daily rising cost of food, the recovery of the sector cannot be measured solely by crop yields or the company’s income, but also by distribution and the possibility that families can acquire them at more affordable prices.

Producing more is essential, but ensuring that this production reaches the people, and benefits them with more affordable prices, should be the satisfied purpose.

Photo: Taken from the Facebook profile of Hanny Martínez.