For teenager Ariel Aguilar Rodríguez, even sleep can be dangerous. More than once, upon waking, he would contemplate with unease some new hematoma on one of his limbs. The cause of the bruise could come from the simple act of resting his head on his forearm.

His mother looks at him through that pain she has learned to live with since her little boy was diagnosed with hemophilia, a rare condition in which his blood does not clot properly.

That condition has forced Ariel to lead a very different existence from that of the rest of his friends.

Since childhood, at barely one year of age, he had to resign himself to staying at home while watching the other children enjoy the freedom to run and climb trees without fear of a fall or a slight blow.

For him, on the other hand, a wound, however simple, put his life in danger.

His mother recalls that when he was barely a baby she looked with horror at some hematomas on his head. The blows became inflamed and on more than one occasion they went to health institutions, with several surgical interventions being necessary.

It was at the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital where a doctor decided to run a test on his blood, and the diagnosis revealed the strange disease.

Life changed suddenly for the child and his mother. Fortunately for both—according to Yunisleidis—the maternal grandmother became an unparalleled and unconditional support.

Ariel says he grew up with many limitations, especially when crises arose that forced him to stay for days in bed barely moving. A simple gesture caused him acute pain.

The most complex situation was associated with that discoloration that appeared on his skin, like a large hematoma, which set off all the alarms. That internal bleeding could damage organs and tissues and, in some cases, even cause death.

Ariel cried a lot as a child without understanding why he could not go out to play, ride a bicycle, or simply enjoy the outdoors like the rest of his classmates.

He could even hurt himself in his own bed, like that time he tried to do a somersault and suffered again the rigors of his condition. He even spent two years in a wheelchair.

At the Pediatric Hospital they have seen him grow, as his hospital admissions over these 17 years have been countless.

They treat him with affection and great tenderness, something his mother acknowledges, thanking the medical team for their careful attention. «The doctors and nurses are a sweetheart; they have become our family,» she assures.

Since the drug Emicizumab came into the lives of Ariel and his mother as part of a clinical trial, the improvement was substantial.

This monoclonal antibody, a bispecific immunoglobulin type for the management of hemophilia A, has allowed him to rejoin the normal activities of a boy his age.

It is administered monthly, and he managed to go almost a year without returning to a hospital ward. He no longer suffered hemorrhages, and even the pain disappeared.

Given the severe crisis the country is facing, causing a shortage of various medicines, he went some months without receiving the drug, so the old ailments began to reappear, suffering a relapse that made him return to a health center.

Fortunately, the mother says, the medication is now at the institution, so they expect his gradual recovery.

Ariel looks like a young man of these times, a lover of fashionable music. His illness has not been an impediment to making friendships and even entering that indescribable feeling that is love.

Near him, as a perennial guardian, remains his mother Yunisleidis, aware that every day counts, and that a full smile emerges despite that strange disease with which they have learned to live, and which they manage to cope with beyond the disappointments.