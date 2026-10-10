The Relevance of Having Prepared Cadres

The relevance of having sufficiently prepared leaders is confirmed by the Symposium on preparation and upgrading for cadres and reserves, convened by the University of Matanzas for October 21 at 8:30 a.m. at the Julio Antonio Mella theater.

M.Sc. Jacquelín Armas, head of the department in charge of this subject at the higher education institution, specified that principal directors of institutions in the territory may participate, as they are the maximum responsible parties for compliance with the cadre policy and the preparation and upgrading subsystem.

Likewise, it is of interest to the group of specialists who attend to the activity, whether in the development of work with cadres, heads of Human Resources or Human Capital, among others.

The symposium will become a moment of reflection and exchange on the work carried out, as well as presenting the projection for the coming 2027 — a challenge that must be worked on and faced in close unity in the current context.

Institutions will submit the applications corresponding to their demands after carrying out their diagnosis to determine training needs, published the University of Matanzas on its Facebook social network profile.

Photo: Taken from the University of Matanzas’ Facebook profile.