Fotocanímar 2026, a Space of Creative Confluences

In the meeting room of the Cuban Association of Artists and Artisans of Matanzas, the press conference for the Fotocanímar event was held — one of the most committed to creating networks among artists in our country.

During the meeting with the most outstanding creators and representatives of culture in the territory, it was shared that this cultural gathering will include both exhibitions and conferences and book presentations.

It was also confirmed that 95 invited artists will participate in the program, with names such as Colombian Federico Ríos, Spaniard Elisa Miralles, and Brazilian Anderson Cohelo — three of the most important photojournalists in the world.

From our delegation, the master of the lens Monik Molinet constitutes one of the most awaited attendees at the event, in which 61 foreign artists and 34 from Cuba will appear.

Other novelties of the festival are the solo exhibition «Darién» by the documentary photographer from Manizales, and the collective exhibition «Tumbao» representing contemporary Matanzas photography.

Fotocanímar, with international scope, will have the collaboration of local institutions such as the Pharmaceutical Museum and the Gener y del Monte Provincial Library, which will act as venues.

This scenario will focus on the themes of power, memory, and survival, bringing together talents in the Yumurino city as one of the capitals of photography.

Photographer and visual artist Julio César García Martínez, director of the event, specified that the essence of the project consists of feedback among colleagues from diverse latitudes of the globe.

The second edition of the Fotocanímar International Photography Festival and Colloquium will take place from October 29 to November 1 in a gathering where artistic exchange will be accentuated.