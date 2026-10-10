UNEAC Joins the 51st Matanzas Culture Week

The Social House of the Union of Writers and Artists (UNEAC) in Matanzas will host important events during the 51st Matanzas Culture Week and the Cuban Culture Days, from the 10th to the 20th of the current month.

It is inspiring that this year, among its various dedications, the people of Matanzas pay tribute to the 65th anniversary of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba.

The program of activities, in which founding and distinguished members will be honored, will begin next Wednesday the 14th at 2:00 in the afternoon with the popular Tertulia de la Matanceridad, under the direction of filmmaker and first vice president of the organization, Leo Ernesto García Ramos, with the participation of the City Historian, who will provide the latest details on the archaeological discoveries found in the Historic Center of the Athens of Cuba.

The following day, the 15th, in the morning, La Peña del Maíz Regado will take place with writer and president of the Association in the province, José Manuel Espino, which will feature the participation of children from the community’s schools and members of the Children’s and Adolescent Literature Authors’ Workshop.

On Friday the 16th in the morning, the House of Writers and Artists will be the setting for the 17th Barquito de Papel Filmmakers Event, under the general direction of actress Fara Madrigal and her clown character Maravilla, dedicated to highlighting the founders and artists of TV Yumurí, while on Saturday the 17th, the «Proyecto en Casa» of the Center for Exchange and Reference of Community Initiatives (CIERIC), attached to UNEAC, will be presented, with handmade and culinary works.

The space of the José Martí Art Instructors Brigade, «La Casa de Todos,» is announced for Monday the 17th at 2:00 in the afternoon, hosted by Loly Oropesa and Noslén González, provincial deputy director of Culture, where tribute is paid to the oldest creators.

On October 20, Cuban Culture Day, in the afternoon schedule, the gathering «Te Conté» will take place, with oral storytellers «Mamita» de León and Ileana Hernández, whose theme will focus on the traditions that persist over the years in Matanzas homes.

The UNEAC mansion will be the venue for important events within the 51st Matanzas Culture Week and the days surrounding October 20, the date on which our National Anthem was heard for the first time.