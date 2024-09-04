Microenterprise Development Checked in Matanzas.

Rebel Army Commander José Ramón Machado Ventura checked in Matanzas the development of micro-enterprises as part of the aquaculture program that contributes today to food sovereignty.

The province of Matanzas, with results far from those expected, has 56 water mirrors, seven dams and 49 micro-presses with a production that will not exceed 300 tons this year, mainly of cyprinids.

In the work meeting, the also deputy to the Cuban Parliament, explained the importance of the recovery and maintenance of the mircropesas for the sowing of fish and the development of fry.

Miladys Granado, Vice-Minister of Food Industry, insisted on complying with fishing regulations and verifying and controlling their compliance.

She called to take advantage of these spaces and to add natural persons to popular and family aquaculture.

The development of aquaculture is part of the call made by the country’s leadership to achieve the essential food sovereignty.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.