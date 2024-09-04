A positive alliance in pursuit of development and production .

Bandec’s support to agricultural producers allows its clients to plan their expenses in an adequate manner and to access credit in a responsible way, thus contributing to the economic development of the province and to increase production.

The Bank of Credit and Commerce (Bandec) in Matanzas pays vital attention to advising and financing investments in agricultural production in the province.

Allied for agricultural development, Bandec specialists contribute not only in the provision of capital, but also in training and accompanying producers in such sensitive issues as business relations and bankarization.

In this sense, key actions such as participation in the meetings of the presidents of the productive forms, in which non-payments to farmers, compliance with the production plan and the banking process are analyzed, can be highlighted.

Executives and specialists in the municipality of Martí exchange information with producers on the use of the financing granted, while providing criteria so that efficiency makes the difference in the use of resources.

In Jagüey Grande, they gave a workshop on rural finances in the Cuban family and the advantages of using bank loans to boost food production. This contributed to the improvement of the peasants of the territory and presidents of cooperatives, in coordination with ANAP.

Bandec’s support to agricultural producers allows its clients to plan their expenses in an adequate manner and to access credit in a responsible way, thus contributing to the economic development of the province and to increase production.

Written by Gabriel Torres.