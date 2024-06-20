Mini chronicle of a journey on foot.

The biggest claim made by the regulars to the Bus Terminal is that it should not be moved to the Train Terminal, arguing distance and difficulty to get there.

On Wednesday I had to be at the radio station at 8:00 am and I walked the two kilometers that separate my house from Radio 26 on foot and on one occasion when I arrived at a stop a Transmetro bus appeared and picked up the people who were there.

On the way I was approached three times by acquaintances. In each encounter the suggested topic was the same: the repair of the Bus Terminal of the city of Matanzas.

I had no information about what the comrades were asking for, so I dedicated myself to listen and give them some consoling answer and, by the way, I committed myself to investigate, in order to later inform both those who talked to me and others who might have the same concern.

When I arrived at the radio station this was the topic of the moment. I was able to participate in some of the circles where they talked about it. I had the information obtained on the way.

I immediately went to the networks and read about a meeting that took place in Matanzas with representatives of the Ministry of Transportation, headed by the vice minister of the branch, Roberto Ricardo Marrero, who was accompanied by other representatives of the province.

I also learned that the construction work is expected to begin on September 4th and that the services currently provided in that building will be moved to the Railway Terminal.

According to what is known, what worries travelers the most is the temporary location that the services will have in the current Railway Terminal, both for the infrastructure installed there, as well as for the distance that exists from all the points of the city.

The main claim made by the regulars to the Bus Terminal is that it should not be moved to the Train Terminal, arguing distance and difficulty to reach it. They suggest looking for a closer site, these people offer a group of spaces, which may or may not be taken into account.

Since I got involved in this matter I will give two opinions. The first, that a feasibility study be made to try to affect travelers as little as possible; second, and more important to me, is that an inventory be made of what exists in the building to avoid losses of all kinds, especially in the structure, knowing that this is a heritage building and that recently there was a theft of the park benches located in front of the terminal, something unusual.

Written by Enrique Tirse.