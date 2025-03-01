Project «Ellas también producen» (+Photos).

As part of the actions of the They Also Produce project, in the municipalities of Perico, Jovellanos and Los Arabos, menstrual cup workshops were held in various institutions and community areas.

As part of the actions of the They Also Produce project, workshops on the use of menstrual cups were held in the municipalities of Perico, Jovellanos and Los Arabos in various institutions and community areas.

The workshops were the appropriate moment to socialize the project’s actions in the territories, as well as a space for exchange, reflection and empowerment for the participants.

Thanks to the donation of the German embassy in Cuba, through the Care project and the support of other organizations, 175 menstrual cups were delivered.

Menstrual cups not only offer women a healthier, more comfortable and economical alternative, but their use is considerably more environmentally friendly than disposable tampons and pads.

The menstrual cup, also called a vaginal cup, is a container that is inserted into the vagina to collect menstruation.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.