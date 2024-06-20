Second National Meeting of Advocacy Department held in Havana

The Advocacy Department plays a fundamental role in the protection of individual rights, conflict prevention and compliance with legal regulations.

Workers of the Provincial Directorate of Justice in Matanzas participated in the meeting to discuss issues related to law and the new Family Code.

During the conference, which took place on June 18th and 19th, academics from the universities of Havana and Villa Clara gave lectures such as «Defensoría por un mundo al derecho» (Advocacy for a world of law).

During the working sessions, the most important topic was the rights of children, adolescents and young people.

The meeting was of great importance, since the training and improvement of those dedicated to defend and represent people in vulnerable situations is a fundamental point to develop, with the highest quality, the exercise of the law.

Department of Advocacy: essential in safeguarding the rights of vulnerable persons

The Provincial Directorate of Justice in Matanzas has seven departments that offer various services to citizens.

From Monday to Friday, during working hours, its workers provide the best attention to the population. The Defense Department is essential to safeguard the rights of the most vulnerable. In this regard, Mislay González Heredia, head of this department, stated.

«We have a fundamental task that has to do with the defense, support, representation and counseling of people in vulnerable situations, children, adolescents, the elderly, those who have been victims of violence and we are in charge of guiding them legally.»

Written by Melissa Guerra.