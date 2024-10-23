Teachers to resume teaching activities next Monday .

In accordance with the guidelines of the National Defense Council, the Directorate of Education in the territory ratifies that teaching activities will resume next Monday for all levels of education.

According to what has been informed, on Sunday, October the 27th, in the usual schedules, the transfer of the internal students of the provincial Centers of Higher Secondary Education (IPVCE, the two Pedagogical Schools and the Ernst Thaelmann and Álvaro Reynoso Polytechnic Institutes) will be carried out.

In the case of the provincial institutions of special education, the boarding students return to the centers on Mondays at the same times they pick up their passes in each municipality.

According to the agency’s note, in the educational centers, the workers’ guards were reorganized in shifts with the teaching staff, in order to reinforce the care of the material and technological resources of each school and to carry out cleaning and conditioning tasks in order to receive the students.

The Directorate of Education in Matanzas reiterates that the decision to extend until next Monday the resumption of classes responds to the need to continue with the recovery work in the eastern region, affected by the hurricane and the reestablishment of the electric power system.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.