A little better, always.

Solidarity always soothes, embraces, accompanies, heals. In very difficult times like now, its semantics transcends all meanings. Anyone who has benefited from gestures such as those of driver Daniel Isla Miranda, from the Matanzas Municipal Water and Sewage Company, knows this.

After supplying water to a center of capital relevance such as the Blood Bank, the driver of pipe P 234096 accepted the request of the neighbors and gladly shared what was left with the people near the health institution.

Word of a pipe in Milanés spread and locals from other blocks arrived with as many pots as they had to take home some water, after hours without the precious liquid due to the energy contingency.

Solidarity did not end there. Other locals imitated Daniel and helped those who could not fill and carry their jars because they were sick.

A few kilometers away, in the town of Carbonera, in district number 8, officials of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport made available to the villagers an electric plant for charging cell phones and other services, Osmany Sánchez reported on the air terminal’s Facebook account.

Stories of this kind are surely repeated throughout the geography of Matanzas and hopefully they will be common in these and other more bearable circumstances, because, as the singer has said, «let’s be a little better, and much less selfish», always.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.