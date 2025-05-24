Vice Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces participates in Meteoro Popular Exercise in Matanzas (+photos and audio).

Quintas Solá assured that although the province is well prepared, the cyclonic season is expected to be active and in order to avoid and minimize any risk of disaster, the Exercise is carried out with the participation of the management and command bodies and the population.

The first working day of the Meteoro 2025 Popular Exercise this Saturday in Matanzas was attended by Army Corps General Joaquín Quintas Solá, deputy minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) together with the president of the provincial Defense Council, Mario Sabines Lorenzo and other members of that body.

During the details of the day’s tasks, Sabines Lorenzo informed Quintas Solá of the actions undertaken in the territory to face the risks of disasters and what was planned in each of the municipal Defense Councils.

As part of the Meteoro Popular Exercise in Matanzas, the also member of the Central Committee of the Party accompanied by Sabines Lorenzo visited the extinct José Martí thermoelectric power plant where the stored crude oil is still being extracted and the Comercializadora de Combustibles which is advancing in the recovery of its storage capacities.

Quintas Solá assured that although the province is well prepared, the hurricane season is expected to be active and in order to avoid and minimize any risk of disaster, the Exercise is being carried out with the participation of the management and command bodies and the population.

The Vice Minister of the FAR toured the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant together with the president of the provincial Defense Council, Mario Sabines Lorenzo and exchanged with engineer Román Pérez Castañeda, Technical Director of the Power Plant, who explained that they are working on the solution of the second reported breakdown and hope to synchronize this Saturday afternoon with the parameters that guarantee the 260 megawatts.

Pérez Castañeda assured that measures are being taken to ensure the preparation of the subsequent shutdown scheduled for the month of June in order to correct other deficiencies that will allow greater stability before the capital repair of the thermal unit.

Quintas Solá was interested in the preparation of the different categories of personnel in the Exercise as a center located in the Industrial Zone and according to the disaster risk prevention plans for the disposition of the management bodies and workers of that strategic industry for the country.

The first stage of the Meteoro in Matanzas includes the visit to the municipal Defense Councils of Pedro Betancourt and Unión de Reyes, territories that develop the cleaning of infiltration wells, ditches, pruning of trees and other measures foreseen in the disaster risk reduction plans.

For tomorrow, Sunday, May 25th, practical exercises are planned in the territories and the work of each group and subgroup to ensure the protection of the population and the resources of the economy in a cyclonic season that is predicted to be active in the occurrence of meteorological events.

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda.