About to «run» Varadero Marathon 2024.

The VI edition of the Varadero Marathon on March 24th should serve to reaffirm it and achieve greater participation, said Fernando Pineda, organizer of the event, at a press conference yesterday.

At the Sunbeach Hotel of the famous beach resort, the founder of the race together with Alberto Juantorena said that after talking with María Caridad Colón (the new head of the event and member of the International Olympic Committee), they have decided to start working on the 2025 edition, which should involve more sports and tourism, the newspaper Trabajadores reported on its website.

Jorge Luis Aguilera, manager of the Cuban Athletics Federation and another of those responsible for the event, confirmed the presence of more than 1,400 runners from 22 countries, registered in the 42 kilometers and 195 meters, 21 kilometers, 10 kilometers and the popular race.

The federation official affirmed that the race will run along an internationally approved circuit and that it will be used once again to hold the national half marathon championship.

He also said that the start of the longer distances will be at 6:00 a.m., while the 10 kilometers and the popular race will start at 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., respectively.

Omar Venegas, vice president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), thanked the Matanzas authorities for organizing the event and recalled the great potential of the territory to develop sports competitions linked to tourism.

The press conference was also attended by sports glories such as Yargelis Savigne, Yumisleidis Cumbá, Javier Sotomayor and Ana Fidelia Quirós.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.