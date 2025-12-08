8 de diciembre de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Barcelona extends its lead and puts pressure on Real Madrid in the fight for the top spot.

8 de diciembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

With three matches remaining to close out the first half of the season, Barça seeks to maintain its lead at the top, while Real Madrid tries to regain its form to stay in the fight for the lead.

FC Barcelona closed out Matchday 16 with a 5-3 victory over Real Betis, extending their lead at the top of La Liga to four points. Hansi Flick’s side secured the win thanks to a hat-trick from Ferran Torres, a penalty converted by Lamine Yamal, and Ronny Bardghji’s first goal for the club.

Betis rallied in the final stages, capitalizing on Barça’s drop in intensity to reduce the deficit. The Blaugrana continue to show defensive vulnerabilities with their high defensive line, although Flick has found some balance by using academy graduate Gerard Martín at center-back due to Araujo’s lack of adaptation and Christensen’s injuries.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid fell to a Celta Vigo side that relied on counter-attacks and executed their plan flawlessly. Xabi Alonso’s team struggled to find space and were hampered by Claudio Giráldez’s tactical discipline.

Borja Iglesias was key to Celta Vigo’s attack, and Williot Swedberg, coming off the bench, scored two goals to seal the victory. Real Madrid finished with nine men after Fran García and Álvaro Carreras were sent off.

Endrick was also shown a red card from the bench for dissent. With three matches remaining to close out the first half of the season, Barcelona will look to maintain their lead at the top of the table, while Real Madrid will try to rediscover their form to stay in contention for the title.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández.








                            

                    Tags:                    

                        
	                    

    

                        

                    

                        



    

            

          
            Más entradas          
        

            

                  

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Wilfredo Prieto exhibits at the Esquerré Gallery (+audio).
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    8 de diciembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Pedro Betancourt Commemorates the 36th Anniversary of Operation Tribute (+photos and audio).
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    8 de diciembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    The Future of Matanzas Arts at the Provincial Visual Arts Salon.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    8 de diciembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

            


  


                        



		

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *