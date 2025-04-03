Birthdays of the UJC and the OPJM celebrated in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

The proposals range from volunteer work days and intergenerational exchanges, to recreational, cultural and sports spaces for the benefit of children and young people in Pedro Betancourt.

With the aim of exalting the role of the youth as the faithful continuator of the revolutionary work, multiple activities are taking place in this municipality in honor of the 63rd and 64th birthdays of the Young Communist League and the José Martí Pioneers Organization, respectively.

The proposals, according to Ledianys Mejías González, secretary of the UJC in the locality, range from volunteer work days and intergenerational exchanges, to recreational, cultural and sports spaces for the benefit of children and young people of the town.

Mejías González also said that these initiatives reflect the combative spirit and the commitment of these sixty-year old organizations and their members with the Revolution, the socioeconomic development of the country and its achievements.

The event exalts the meritorious historical journey of the Young Communist League and the José Martí Pioneers Organization, which have become the foundations of the Antillean revolutionary project and fundamental pillars in the formation of values and the strengthening of the identity of the new generations of the Island.

