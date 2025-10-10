11 de octubre de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Epidemiological situation due to arbovirus in Jovellanos.

10 de octubre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

A working team is planned to open in the municipal rehabilitation ward to care for patients with post-illness after-effects.

Health authorities in Jovellanos municipality reported a notable decrease in daily cases of arbovirus in this municipality, with only five confirmed positive cases, compared to the 40 to 45 cases recorded in mid-September.

The most prevalent diseases within this viral family continue to be chikungunya, dengue, and oropharynx. Dengue, in particular, represents the greatest risk to life, according to specialists.

As part of intensive control efforts over the last month, a fumigation team consisting of eight bazookas and an ATF has been deployed, carrying out work both inside and outside homes and on public streets. The most frequently affected areas have been the People’s Councils of Flor Crombet, Horacio Rodríguez, and San Carlos, considered the most critical during the peak of infections.

In addition, a temporary work team is planned to open in the municipal rehabilitation ward, with the necessary resources to care for patients with post-illness after-effects.

Authorities reiterate the importance of citizen collaboration in prevention and continue to rigorously monitor the epidemiological situation.

Written by Yannier  Delgado Díaz,




                            

                    Tags:                   

                        
	                    

    

                        

                    

                        



    

            

          
            Más entradas          
        

            

                  

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Jovellanos Strengthens Transportation to Boost Social and Economic Services.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    11 de octubre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Pedro Betancourt University  Graduates  New Education and Agronomy Professionals.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    11 de octubre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Varadero’s ancient hotel celebrates 95 years.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    11 de octubre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

            


  


                        



		

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *