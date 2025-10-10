Epidemiological situation due to arbovirus in Jovellanos.

A working team is planned to open in the municipal rehabilitation ward to care for patients with post-illness after-effects.

Health authorities in Jovellanos municipality reported a notable decrease in daily cases of arbovirus in this municipality, with only five confirmed positive cases, compared to the 40 to 45 cases recorded in mid-September.



The most prevalent diseases within this viral family continue to be chikungunya, dengue, and oropharynx. Dengue, in particular, represents the greatest risk to life, according to specialists.



As part of intensive control efforts over the last month, a fumigation team consisting of eight bazookas and an ATF has been deployed, carrying out work both inside and outside homes and on public streets. The most frequently affected areas have been the People’s Councils of Flor Crombet, Horacio Rodríguez, and San Carlos, considered the most critical during the peak of infections.



In addition, a temporary work team is planned to open in the municipal rehabilitation ward, with the necessary resources to care for patients with post-illness after-effects.



Authorities reiterate the importance of citizen collaboration in prevention and continue to rigorously monitor the epidemiological situation.

Written by Yannier Delgado Díaz,