Integrated Bodies and the suggestive proposals of the Havana Biennial in Matanzas (+photos and audio).

In conjunction with Ríos Intermitentes, Cuerpos integrados is instituted as a platform for the promotion of our creators at the Havana Biennial, the most important event in the visual arts circuit in the country.

Two projects are part of this year’s Havana Biennial in Matanzas, as the only sub-venue outside the capital city. Ríos Intermitentes, created by Maria Magdalena Campos Pons, who has been living in Boston since the 1990s, is now joined by Cuerpos Integrados, by artist Osmany Betancourt, «Lolo», and art critic, curator, researcher and artist Helga Montalvan.

Tetas libres was created with the purpose of making visible, promoting and consolidating the work of women in the visual arts. It is also made up of art critics and researchers from Matanzas and other provinces of the country with international participation.

Integrated Bodies has inaugurated several proposals in Matanzas, among them Equilibrios precarios, by young Amanda Rodriguez Leyva, at the Directorate of Heritage and Construction on Milanés Street, in the city of Matanzas.

Precisely this Saturday will take place the bulk of the actions with the inauguration, at 2:00 in the afternoon, of several exhibitions that make up a large group exhibition in the workshop of «Lolo», in the Paseo de Narvaez, in the Atenas de Cuba.

Cuerpos, by Canadian Ingrid Bachmann, and Al hilo, by Ilianis Cortes, from the Cuerpos Integrados project, are two of the works that will be presented as part of the 15th Havana Biennial in Matanzas.

Rios Intermitentes has also added interesting actions in the city, including the exhibition Guardianas, by Cardenas photographer Claudia Padron, at the Genesis Gallery and the digital art performance Visual Conversations, by Damian Castillo, at the Plaza de la Vigia. In addition, next Thursday 30, the sculpture Maria de Matanzas, by Adrian Gomez Sancho, will be inaugurated at the Narvaez cultural corridor.

The proposals of Integrated Bodies do not end this Saturday in Matanzas. Other actions will be added in the coming days within this project that is already part of the Havana Biennial.

The integration of the unprejudiced and powerful visual discourse of the women of Tetas libres and the suggestive proposals of the creators of the «Lolo» workshop, along with artists invited for the occasion, offer a new opportunity for the growth of art and its exponents in Matanzas.

Together with Ríos Intermitentes, Cuerpos integrados is established as a platform for the promotion of our creators at the Havana Biennial, the most important event in the visual arts circuit in the country.

In collaboration with Liz Laura Valdés Rodríguez

Written by Jessica Mesa.