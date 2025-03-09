«Maíz regado» catches Matanzas’ children at the Book Fair (+photos).

Inspired by the verses of poet Aramís Quintero, this space encourages the habit of reading through games, tongue twisters and the reading of poems and children’s stories.

The Peña Maíz Regado, held at the 33rd International Book Fair, is a cultural event held monthly in different communities and neighborhoods of Matanzas, inspired by the verses of poet Aramís Quintero, this space encourages the habit of reading through games, tongue twisters and the reading of poetry and children’s stories. Espino, as conductor of the peña, has managed to create a meeting where children can enjoy literature in a playful and educational way.

In addition to his work in the Maíz Regado peña, Espino has the participation of figures such as Mamita de León, who, with her charisma and energy, manages to capture the attention of the little ones. The performance of Olga and Mayito, singing children’s songs, adds a musical touch that enchants and motivates the children to actively participate in the activities.

José Manuel Espino has succeeded, through the Maíz Regado peña and his literary work, in creating a favorable environment for Cuban children to discover the pleasure of reading and develop their imagination and creativity.

Written by Félix González.