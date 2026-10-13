Martínez Cardenal Wins His First Game in National Series

Pitcher David Martínez Cardenal secured his first victory in National Series with the Matanzas Crocodiles this Monday at the Victoria de Girón stadium.

Matanzas defeated the Mayabeque Hurricanes 6-3 and closed the sub-series with three wins. Previously, they had won three games against Cienfuegos.

Martínez Cardenal came in as a reliever with the team behind on the scoreboard. He controlled the batters and left the game on track. «It’s a blessing,» he expressed. «I will always be grateful.»

The pitcher has good velocity but does not depend on it. He mixed slider, curve, and splitter, and worked both sides of the plate.

«You have to know how to combine fastballs with the other pitches,» he explained. «That way, you make contact difficult for the batters.»

Before arriving in Matanzas, the young man spent time at an academy in the Dominican Republic. His goal was to sign with a Major League team. Later, he decided to return to Cuba.

At the academy, he worked with trainer Ricardo Grullón from San Pedro de Macorís. Grullón gave him advice and solid preparation. «It was great preparation,» he affirmed.

Today he defends his province, which is why the return has special value.

«It is a great privilege to be here, with the Crocodiles. I know many more things will come.»

At the end of the game, the pitcher thought of his loved ones. He dedicated the victory to his wife, his mother, his father, and his brother. He also mentioned his cousins.

«Thank you for the support as always. Blessings to everyone,» he expressed.

The Crocodiles close their first home stay with six victories in eight games. Now they travel to Villa Clara. Afterward, they will visit Cienfuegos.

«These victories give us a lot of firmness to go on the road. We are going to do the best work we did here, and even better.»

So far, Martínez Cardenal has worked in relief. His preference is to start games. However, he accepts whatever role he is assigned. «Here we are a team. We are here for whatever is needed.»