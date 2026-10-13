More Than a Hundred Damaged Transformers in the Province

132 damaged transformers in the province and an increase in febrile cases at the close of week 40 were the topics updated by Matanzas authorities.

Alejandro Rodríguez, provincial director of the Matanzas Electric Company, reported that there are currently 132 damaged transformers in the territory and, so far, he specified, no new delivery of these is in sight, which maintains the complexity of the recovery plan in the municipalities.

For his part, Andrés Lamas, provincial director of the Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology, and Microbiology, reported that week 40 closes with an increase in febrile cases in the province.

The specialist stressed the importance of carrying out the IgM test, a test that allows determining whether it is arbovirosis, and therefore called for guaranteeing its application in the presence of febrile patients.

Provincial authorities maintain follow-up on the state of transformers and epidemiological behavior, with emphasis on the surveillance of febrile cases and the carrying out of the corresponding diagnostic tests.