Cuban Youth Team Defines Its Roster with Two Matanzas Players in the Infield

The Cuban Under-18 baseball team already has its 20 players for the category’s Pre-World Championship. Matanzas is represented by two infielders: Anthony Benítez and Yamián González.

Both are part of the Matanzas Crocodiles roster. Their call-up highlights the work of the province’s player development system.

Alexis Moré, from Villa Clara, will manage the group. Santiago native Samuel Matos, also an infielder, will carry the captain’s stripes.

The tournament will be played from October 22 to 29 at IPL Academy in Guerra, Dominican Republic. Twelve teams from the Americas will participate. The best will earn spots for the U-18 World Championship.

Benítez and González will experience their first major international event. They will face the most promising talents on the continent. The experience will give them competitive exposure and maturity.

For Matanzas baseball, the fact has another value. Two of the team’s six infielders come from the province.

The roster by provinces — Villa Clara: Goar Pérez, Anthony Rangel, and Adrián Rangel.

Granma: Frank Frías, Dariel Cabrera, and Dairon Espinosa.

Cienfuegos: Jorge Luis Valera, César González, and Chrystofer Sarría.

Santiago de Cuba: Samuel Matos and Marlon Rubalcaba.

Sancti Spíritus: Frederich Cepeda Jr. and Jesús López.

Pinar del Río: Osmar Forteza and Ronaldo Crusá.

Matanzas: Anthony Benítez and Yamian González.

Las Tunas: Dairon Michel.

Holguín: Luis Daniel Rodríguez.

Camagüey: Dayron Reyes.

The group includes two catchers, six infielders, five outfielders, and seven pitchers.

Cuba competes in Group B with Venezuela, Mexico, and Nicaragua. The opening round extends until October 24.

The top two from each bracket advance to the Super Round, from the 25th to the 28th. The third and fourth place teams play a qualification round. On October 29, the medals will be decided. The bronze medal game will be played at 10:00 a.m., and the final at 2:00 p.m.