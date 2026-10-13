Tourism Union to Celebrate 31 Years Since Its Founding

The difficult situation faced by the Cuban leisure industry will not prevent celebrating in the best possible way this coming October 28, the date of the 31st anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers (SNTHT).

This was assured by the general secretary of this organization, Julio Enrique Morales Verea, who referred to the tribute program, which takes into account external factors affecting the processes inherent to a sector hit by the economic, commercial, and financial war of the United States government, particularly the executive order preventing oil from entering the country, and the sanctions that made possible the departure of international operators from the hotels of the Greater Antilles.

«As is known, this has caused the suspension of airlines, low reception of foreign visitors, closed facilities, others with compacted services, and a number of discontinuous workers in the destinations,» summarized Morales Verea.

«Even so, we will have activities. We must honor the good experiences, creativity, and resilient character of directors and workers.»

He explained that as is already traditional, a high point will be the gathering of values — a space of recognition for men and women who return to their owners belongings lost or abandoned anywhere in the accommodations, «a habitual attitude, but one that never ceases to surprise its owners.»

Events on gastronomic and commercial techniques, special morning sessions, cleaning and beautification, contributions to food production — mainly in the organoponic gardens assigned to the sector — will fill the days preceding the anniversary.

He mentioned with special pride the ceremonies for awarding the Elpidio Casimiro Sosa González Distinction to those who accumulate a meritorious uninterrupted service of 20 years in the case of women, and 25 for men, as will also happen with the beneficiaries of the stimulus and decoration system.

Morales Verea specified that although gatherings must be held in all centers across the country, the central act for the SNTHT anniversary will be in Havana, at the Gran Cohíba hotel, one of the Cubanacán accommodations that remain open and with good occupancy.

He stated that the organization will receive its birthday amid priorities such as the preparation and training of workers around the 176 economic and social transformations; the process of drafting the economic and budget plan for 2027; matters related to the new Labor Code; the collective bargaining process; the formation of the General Guidelines and Collective Labor Agreements.

Photo taken from the Facebook profile of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers.