Matanzas Chamber Choir: An Endless Celebration

The Sixteenth Spring Choral Concerts concluded with an outstanding performance by the Matanzas Chamber Choir, where the musical exquisiteness of decades of work dedicated to choral practice in Cuba prevailed.

At the José White Concert Hall in Matanzas, the choir celebrated its 65th anniversary of foundation as well as the 40 years of mastery of its director, José Antonio Méndez Valencia.

Among the melodies of classics such as Ave María and Guantanamera, this important occasion allowed for the attendance of the main cultural authorities in the territory and a large representation of the Yumurino population.

During the evening event, the career of Maestro Méndez was recognized for his arduous work guiding the Matanzas Chamber Choir and his dedication to the training of future talents.

«It is an honor and a privilege for me to help the choir and follow in the footsteps of the one who trained me, with such meritorious work worthy of many more distinctions,» stated Daniel Ernesto Borges Pereira, invited director of the group.

As the young choral conducting graduate expressed, «José Antonio Méndez is among the best, or the best, that this discipline has in the country, from his pedagogy and simplicity, with an indelible legacy.»

During the week of Spring Choral Concerts, the Athens of Cuba hosted renowned ensembles within the Matanzas choral movement that exalted cultural work on the Island.

Photos: Courtesy of Noslén González, deputy director of Culture in Matanzas