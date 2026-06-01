1 de junio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Popular Participation-Driven Solutions in Jovellanos

1 de junio de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

Jovellanos – Citizen participation is once again taking center stage in the municipality, proof that when the community comes together, problems find effective and lasting solutions.

A recent example of this collective commitment materialized in the assembly and startup of the turbine that guarantees water pumping to the San Carlos People’s Council. Thanks to popular effort, this vital equipment for water supply in the area was successfully installed and activated.

This achievement not only ensures an essential service for hundreds of families but also reflects the value of unity and popular cooperation as fundamental pillars for the development of our neighborhoods. The experience demonstrates that active community participation is key to facing and overcoming daily difficulties.

In Jovellanos, popular participation is not an abstract concept: it is a living practice that transforms realities and strengthens collective well-being. This response aligns with the urgent needs that the municipality and the province have identified as priority actions for the well-being of the people.

Más entradas

Matanzas Chamber Choir: An Endless Celebration

1 de junio de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos

Pro Agua Project in Matanzas: A Collective Solution for Water Losses

1 de junio de 2026 Enrique Tirse Hernández

Education Flourishes in Jovellanos

31 de mayo de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *