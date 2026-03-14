Matanzas Journalists Celebrate Their Day at La Marina.

The «Press in the Street» festival transformed the community space into a true celebration, dedicated to honoring journalism alongside the people.

The «Press in the Street» event concluded the day’s celebrations for Cuban Press Day in Matanzas, a date observed every March 14th in honor of José Martí’s founding of the newspaper Patria.

Journalists from various media outlets in the province shared their experiences with residents of District 11 in La Marina, a neighborhood undergoing transformation in the city of Matanzas.



The «En Familia» program from Radio 26 was broadcast live from La Aurora Park, and journalistic work produced during a community press exercise was presented.

The day was also filled with music and rumba, fostering direct interaction with neighborhood residents, who shared stories of the people of La Marina, Cubans deeply rooted in Matanzas’ identity.

The «Press in the Street» festival transformed the community space into a true celebration, dedicated to honoring journalism alongside the people.