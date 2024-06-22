Matanzas schools receive school supplies donated by trade unionists from United Kingdom (+audio and photos).

More than two thousand students from eight primary schools in the municipality of Matanzas benefited from a donation of school supplies and technological means that arrived in the country thanks to the campaign of solidarity with Cuba in the UnitedKingdom.

More than two thousand students from eight primary schools in the municipality of Matanzas benefited from a donation of school materials and technological equipment that recently arrived in the country as a result of the campaign of solidarity with Cuba in the United Kingdom.

In addition to the province of Matanzas, the resources sent to support the educational teaching process were distributed by the National Union of Education, Science and Sports Workers (SNTECD) to schools in Havana, Villa Clara, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Mayabeque and Artemisa.

As Tania Alarcón Céspedes, general secretary of the SNTECD in this western territory, said in an interview granted to Radio 26, the funds were collected with the leadership of the National Education Union (NEU), and specified that «the donation responds to a campaign developed in the United Kingdom in conjunction with our union and called Viva la Educación» (Long Live Education).

…ONLINE AUDIO

The educational centers that received the donation of school supplies, backpacks and computers, were the primary schools República de Costa Rica, René Fraga Moreno, Jorge Dimitrov, Tania, la Guerrillera, República de México, Raúl Gómez García, Julio Pino Machado and Juan Ripoll.

More information can be found here ……https://misiones.cubam}inrex.cu/articulo/sindicalistas-del-reino-unido-donan-utiles-escolares-cuba

Written by Yovan Baró.