The teacher who educated men.

The contributions of the eminent philosopher and pedagogue José Cipriano de la Luz y Caballero to the development of public education in Cuba and, mainly, to the formation of the island’s cultural identity during the 19th century are indisputable.

Influenced by the ideas of his teachers Félix Varela, his uncle José Agustín and the renovating scientific spirit of 18th century Europe, his travels to different nations of the world and his mastery of multiple languages, this paradigm of the Antillean intellectuality stood out for his progressive and modern vision of education and his commitment to the formation of a more cultured and prosperous society.

De la Luz y Caballero, besides being a fervent enthusiast of patriotism, honor and justice, pondered the experimental method as the only truly productive and analytical method to foster knowledge, while promoting in his students the virtues of thinking for themselves.

Besides contributing to glorify the teaching profession in the national territory, several articles of social, economic, political and scientific nature of his authorship evidenced his journalistic integrity in media such as Revista Bimestre Cubano, Mensajero Semanal, Memorias de la Sociedad Patriótica, Faro Industrial de la Habana, among others.

He also held important positions as vice-director and director of the Royal Patriotic Society of Havana, Corresponding Member of the Academy of Good Letters of Barcelona and founder of the Colegio del Salvador in 1848, where he implemented the most modern teaching and research methodologies of his time to achieve greater academic enlightenment in his students.

162 years after his death on June the 22nd, 1862, a fact that then caused a deep consternation among his closest friends and professed admirers, the imprint of this selfless patriot and excellent teacher who never ceased in his efforts to educate his disciples and who, as our National Hero said, «sowed men», lives on in the Cuban educational system.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.