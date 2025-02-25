Milling stabilizes in the 2024-2025 harvest in Matanzas.

The Jesús Sablón Moreno, Rabí sugar mill, located in Calimete municipality, was the industry that best milled sugar cane last week in Cuba, which indicates stability in the industrial process, according to Jorge Pablo Santana, director of the Azcuba coordination group in Matanzas.

The Jesús Sablón Moreno, Rabí mill, located in Calimete municipality, was the industry that best milled sugar cane last week in Cuba, which indicates stability in the industrial process, said Jorge Pablo Santana, director of the Azcuba coordination group in Matanzas.

«The week that concluded the mill mill milled 65 percent (%) and has stabilized yield. In addition, sugar production has increased and electricity self-sufficiency has improved».

Also the indicators of efficiency, sugar quality and utilization of the potential standard show another face after the maintenance.

«The fact that there are no gases in the country to deal with maintenance is hitting us hard. But well, we are working under these conditions, with many material problems, but the men have really grown over goals and difficulties».

According to the data provided, in the last seven days there have been no reports of time lost in the industry due to lack of cane or transportation.

Other sugar mills, such as Mario Muñoz, will be dedicated to the production of derivatives such as molasses, and the agro-industrial sugar company is immersed in the planting of cane, explained Alien Borges, the entity’s specialist.

«The movement of land for the January-April campaign, in irrigated areas we have 98%, that is, the preparation of land, the preparation and work continues, because as a premise in February we wanted to have moved the entire campaign of January-April and spring at the end of March.

«Mario Muñoz’s planting plan for the month of February is 45.9 hectares, we are at 87%».

Of this plan should soon culminate the Agricultural Production Cooperative Mario Muñoz, and the Basic Production Unit Cooperative Covadonga inserted in the issue of planting in irrigated areas.

Today, one of the most worrying issues is the increase of fires in sugarcane areas, so the guards in these areas and the measures against fires are reinforced.

In spite of all the setbacks, the workers in the province of Matanzas maintain their commitment to mill in a stable and efficient way to continue delivering sugar for the basic food basket, diversify the lines and contribute energy to the national system.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.