Mounting process of photovoltaic park in Jovellanos begins.

In Jovellanos municipality, the assembly process began for the first of three 21 megawatt photovoltaic parks, as part of the country’s energy policy that is committed to the use of renewable energy.

The park will be located between Jovellanos and Pedro Betancourt, near the electrical substation. Today, earthworks and pile burial are being carried out for the assembly of the structure, one of the most important investment processes in Matanzas, which is part of the change in the energy matrix, starting with the substitution of fossil fuels for the use of renewable energy sources.

These structures will also be installed in other territories such as Colón and Martí, with a capacity of 21 megawatts each. Those 63 megawatts will be added to those already generated by the two photovoltaic parks in Cárdenas and would cover 24.4 percent of the territory’s demand during the daytime peak.

Cuba’s projection until 2028 is the installation of 92 photovoltaic solar parks with the capacity to generate 2,000 megawatts.

