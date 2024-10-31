17 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

People from Pedro Betancourt make donations in support of Oscar victims (+audios).

31 de octubre de 2024 Tamara Mesa González

Donativo por parte de trabajadores pertenecientes a la Oficina Comercial de ETECSA a la CTC en el municipio de Pedro Betancourt.

This action by the people of Pedro Betancourt is evidence of the collective strength of Cuban society and becomes proof of the resilience of our country in the face of adversity.

donación

Donation made by workers of ETECSA’s Commercial Office to the CTC in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt.

 

In response to the call of the highest national leadership, the people of Pedro Betancourt expressed their solidarity with the victims of hurricane Oscar in the eastern part of the island, collecting multiple donations to help the affected families.

donación

The initiative, according to Damaris González Pérez, general secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba, has had the support of the political and mass organizations of the territory and seeks to alleviate the basic needs and mitigate the material losses of those who suffered the onslaught of the aforementioned meteor.

Contributions of the Young Communist League in Pedro Betancourt to the eastern provinces affected by hurricane Oscar.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Likewise, Yaneris Pérez Souza, secretary of the Federation of Cuban Women in the locality, highlighted the generosity and commitment of the people of Betancourt, and expressed the work of the organization with respect to this fraternal enterprise:

…ONLINE AUDIO

donación

The workers of the Municipal Health Directorate also showed their solidarity with Guantánamo.

  • Photos: Provided by Damaris González Pérez, general secretary of the Municipal Committee of the CTC in the territory.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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