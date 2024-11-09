Polish market at the beginning of high tourism in Varadero airport.

Although the official ceremony for the start of the high tourist season will be on November 22nd, the arrival of a flight from Poland will mark the operation of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in its winter stage 2024-2025, the period from November to April with the highest passenger flow.

Although the official ceremony for the start of the high tourist season will be on November 22nd, the arrival of a flight from Poland will mark the operation of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in its winter stage 2024-2025, the period from November to April with the highest passenger flow.

The link between the air terminals of Katowice and Varadero is scheduled for next Wednesday the 13th, a connection that, if forecasts do not change, should be completed in March, when Plus Ultra concludes its landings on the runways of the second most important airfield in the country.

Although it has not yet been revealed, Rainbow Tours is usually the tour operator of a Polish market whose profile emphasizes the preference for leaving the hotels to enjoy optional services such as excursions.

Plus Ultra will join the airlines connected to the Juan Gualberto Gómez airport, many of which are Canadian, in keeping with the northern country’s status as the main outbound market to the famed «Gateway to the Americas».

Considered the main gateway for tourists to Varadero, the airport receives travelers from many other latitudes, eager to enjoy Cuba’s prestigious beach resort, which is among the best beaches in the world.

Visitors from Europe and Poland travel in ships that cover routes of almost 12 hours, something rewarded by the Varadero airport’s staff and all the agencies that make it possible to have low stay averages, an indicator that measures the time spent in attending to a client from the moment he/she arrives until the departure to the destination hotel.

With improvements in the image of several areas and the increase of capacity and comfort in its VIP lounge services, highly demanded, the terminal will receive the tourist season.

Photo: By the Author

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.