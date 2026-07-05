ASCUBI 2026 Award Boosts Martí-inspired Work in Jovellanos

JOVELLANOS – The «Vocación de Servir» (Vocation to Serve) recognition granted to Ana María Vera Almeida by ASCUBI transcends the personal realm and becomes a vote of confidence for the Municipal Public Library Network, which sees in this award an encouragement for its daily work.

The librarian from the former Granma sugar mill, with more than 40 years of dedication, embodies the collective effort of a network that not only preserves heritage but also weaves alliances to bring culture to every corner of Jovellanos, strengthening local identity.

This award comes at a time when the territory is deploying an intense promotion of José Martí’s works during morning gatherings at workplaces—spaces where workers and employees meet to read and analyze the Apostle’s texts. The Library Network has actively collaborated in selecting readings and guiding these gatherings, demonstrating that the award to Ana María is also a recognition of this synergy that unites bibliographic knowledge with the patriotic education of our people.

During summer activities, this work intensifies, with the José Martí Municipal Library as its epicenter, leading reading-promotion actions in parks, communities, and educational centers. Under the motto «Honrar, honra» (To honor, honors), Jovellanos librarians carry the living word of the Apostle to children, youth, and adults, turning vacation time into a period of spiritual enrichment and reaffirmation of our national values.

For the people of Jovellanos, the conjunction of the ASCUBI award, the work in morning gatherings, and the Martí-inspired summer represents a virtuous cycle that places culture at the center of daily life. The distinction to Ana María Vera Almeida not only honors her career but also highlights the commitment of the library network to the dissemination of Martí’s thought, reaffirming that the vocation to serve is the best way to keep the Apostle’s legacy alive in the heart of the people.