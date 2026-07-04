The municipal museum of Jovellanos was the venue for the Seminar for the preparation of the 2026-2027 school year.

This meeting brought together directors and teachers from the Matanzas territory. The main premise revolves around unity, discipline, and total dedication.

With these pillars, the goal is to take a firm step toward the educational excellence that the Cuban people demand.

The debates focused on the conception of the political-ideological work system in the current context. Another core topic was the teaching of History in the educational environment.

It was emphasized that both components are essential for the comprehensive education of students. The day aimed to update the mechanisms for transmitting patriotic and revolutionary values.

The event took place in an atmosphere of high commitment to historical memory. It is directly linked to the centenary of Fidel Castro, whose work inspires Cuban pedagogy.

Participants agreed that teacher preparation is an act of resistance and love for the nation. The museum, due to its symbolic value, became an ideal setting for reflecting on the past and the future.

The seminar laid the organizational and methodological foundations for the upcoming academic period.

It is expected that the conclusions reached here will guide daily work in schools.

The gathering reaffirmed the motto of victory that characterizes Matanzas educators. Thus, ongoing preparation stands as a guarantee of a successful and transformative school year.