Matanzas Bodybuilders Stand Out at IronCuba Event

The representation of Matanzas bodybuilding and fitness athletes at the third edition of the IronCuba event stood out for their outstanding performance in the competition.

In the competition, held at Bar Estudio 50 in the Cuban capital, the province’s delegation featured nine athletes and two judges.

Alexis Hodelín Mora emerged as champion in the bodybuilding category up to 65 kilograms (kg), while Leonel Alejandro Alfonso Monroy took the silver medal in the 75 kg category.

In the beach physique competition, also known as Men’s Physique, Eliades Enrique Reynaldo Mesa reached second place, and Antony Jiménez Febles finished in fourth position.

Among the women, Misleydis Quevedo prevailed in the figure category, while Maykelis Argota, just 18 years old, earned the bronze medal in the bikini fitness category.

Adonis Reyes became Matanzas’ top exponent in the competition by winning his category and finishing the championship as second overall.

In a landscape where disciplines such as bodybuilding and fitness with competitive objectives are gaining greater relevance at the national level, the territory’s athletes demonstrated the excellent training taking place in local gyms.